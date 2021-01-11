Texas sees rare heavy snowfall as winter storm sweeps through region

Some parts of Texas experienced a rare heavy snowfall over the weekend as a winter storm swept through the region.

Snow falling across the region forced some school and government office closures and fostered some play time for adults and children cooped up in the pandemic.

As much as 6 inches of snow fell across parts of southern Texas, the National Weather Service in Houston reported Sunday night.

The National Weather Service tweeted on Sunday that "a corridor of locally heavy snow, with up to 1 inch per hour snow rates, will be noted from east Texas into northern Louisiana."

"Up to 6' of snow fell today in our area," tweeted the National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio on Sunday night. "The last time that happened was Christmas day 2004, when our Coastal Plains counties had a very white Christmas."

The Beaumont Enterprise reported that some southeast Texas schools called a rare snow day.

Snowy images of Texas were shared on social media. "Snow day in Aggieland!" tweeted Texas A&M University on Sunday night.

The wintry conditions, however, prompted the Texas Division of Emergency Management to urge drivers to check road conditions before attempting to travel.

Power outages also affected some Texans with the website Poweroutage.us reporting on Monday morning that 102,909 customers were without power in the Lone Star State.

Early Monday, the National Weather Service Houston tweeted that the rain and snow had come to an end.

"High pressure will prevail for most of the week providing us with relatively quiet weather," it tweeted. "The week will start chilly with highs in the 40s & lows near freezing, but gradual warming is anticipated through Friday."

