CRIME
Last Update 25 mins ago

Parents of slain boy agree to give up custody of other son

Associated Press
This combination of undated photos provided by the McHenry County Sheriff's Department in Woodstock, Ill., on Thursday, April 25, 2019 shows JoAnn Cunningham, left, and Andrew Freund Sr. The two have been charged in the murder of their five year-old son, Andrew "AJ" Freund. A criminal complaint filed Thursday, April 25, 2019, outlines first-degree murder, aggravated battery and several other charges against the couple. A judge set bail at $5 million for each parent. (McHenry County Sheriff's Department via AP)

WOODSTOCK, Ill. – An Illinois mother and father charged with murder in the death of their 5-year-old son have agreed to let the state's child welfare agency care for their younger son.

JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr.'s younger son was taken into Illinois Department of Children and Family Services custody following the disappearance of Andrew "AJ" Freund. AJ's body was found last week, and Cunningham and Freund charged with murder among other counts.

The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reports McHenry County prosecutors have filed a petition to terminate Cunningham and Freund's parental rights to the younger boy. A court-appointed advocate is to meet with the younger boy and submit a report about his well-being.

Cunningham and Freund reported AJ missing April 18. His plastic-wrapped body was found Wednesday in a shallow grave.

