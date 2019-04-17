Kansas parents of 3-year-old boy found dead in crib charged with murder, child abuse

The parents of a 3-year-old Kansas boy found dead in a crib last week were charged with his death, authorities said.

Authorities suspect Zaiden Javonovich may have been dead for several days when police officers found him on April 11, the Wichita Eagle reported. His parents, Brandi Kai Marchant, 22, and Patrick Javonovich, 28, both face first-degree murder and child abuse charges.

The officers were called to the Wichita home around 11:30 p.m. by a neighbor reporting a domestic disturbance. The parents were walking outside when officers arrived. Inside, they found Zaiden deceased and wrapped in a blanket in a crib and a 4-month-old boy, according to the paper.

“If they (the officers) wouldn’t have went inside and communicated out there, more than likely they would have left, made a report and we wouldn’t have known about this for I don’t know how long,” Wichita police Capt. Brent Allred said of the child’s death.

Both children had injuries and showed signs of neglect, he said. The boy was taken to a hospital and is “doing much better.” The parents have other children who do not live at the home, Allred said.

Marchant and Javonovich are being held on $200,000 bond each.

“It’s shocking to see adults treat their kids in the way these two were treated,” Allred said. “It’s, I say, ‘pathetic,’ because that’s what it is.”