Panties, bras fly from car during nearly 100 mph chase in Indiana, police say

A high-speed chase on an Indiana highway on Wednesday featured a trail of stolen women's underwear, according to police.

Holly Sansone, 34, was originally stopped on suspicion of shoplifting from a Kohl’s store in Portage when she shrugged and said, “I’ve gotta go,” before speeding away, the Post-Tribune reported.

While leading authorities on a chase with speeds reaching 97 mph, the 34-year-old tossed items out of a window along the way, police said.

FLORIDA MAN THREATENS TO KILL NEIGHBOR WITH 'KINDNESS' - THE NAME OF HIS MACHETE, COPS SAY

Those items included panties and bras that were taken from the store, according to a police report obtained by the newspaper.

The chase eventually ended when Sansone's car tires were shredded by spikes police laid across a roadway.

FLORIDA MAN CHEWS UP SEAT OF POLICE CAR AFTER COCAINE ARREST, OFFICIALS SAY

The 34-year-old was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement, theft and reckless driving.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Altogether, police recovered four bras, 14 pairs of panties, two candles and some air freshener refills – altogether valued at $445, according to the Northwest Indiana Times.