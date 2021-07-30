Pacific Northwest heat to rise over next several days

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are widespread across the Plains and Southeast on Friday as high temperatures climb into the 90s and 100s.

Heat will also build across portions of the Pacific Northwest over the next several days.

Strong to severe storms tore through the Ohio River Valley, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Thursday with several reports of tornadoes and damage.

The risk will diminish for the East, but another round of strong storms will move into the Plains states later today.

Upper-level winds will continue spreading smoke from fires in the West and western Canada across the northern U.S. bringing hazy conditions and poor air quality this weekend.