Over 100,000 without power along Gulf Coast as winter weather brings dangerous conditions

Over 100,000 people are without power in Texas and Louisiana after a storm dumped above-average snow across parts of the south.

The storm kicked up on Sunday, moving along the Gulf Coast toward Mississippi. Fox News’ Janice Dean reported that the storm will continue to weaken, but the damage has already been done.

Snow is not an unusual sight in the Lone Star state, with most areas used to seeing between one to two inches, according to Current Results.

Parts of West Texas can see up to half-foot of snow that Central Texas and parts of Austin saw on Sunday.

As wonderful as the sight of heavy snow in Texas was, it also brought a heavy toll: 100,219 customers also woke up to no power, according to poweroutage.us.

Louisiana fared a little better, with around 49,555 customers without power.

More concerning for locals were icy roads that caused a number of wrecks throughout the area, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Several road closures remain in effect across the state on Monday morning, according to Drive Texas. Weather warning remains in effect as well.

Louisiana police urged residents to travel only if necessary as crews worked to salt the roadways overnight.

Several school districts were closed, delayed or scheduled for only virtual learning in Mississippi and southern Arkansas, news outlets reported.

Austin opened two cold weather shelters on Sunday evening for those who needed to escape the weather.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.