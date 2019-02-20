OU regents tight-lipped after closed-door session on probe

The chair of the University of Oklahoma regents says an ongoing personnel investigation was not initiated by the current president, but declined to elaborate further following a closed-door meeting with attorneys to discuss the probe.

The two-hour meeting Wednesday comes a week after The Oklahoman newspaper, citing unnamed sources, reported that former University of Oklahoma President David Boren was the target of an investigation. The Associated Press has not confirmed that information.

Board of Regents Chairwoman Leslie Rainbolt-Forbes declined to answer questions about the investigation being conducted by Jones Day, one of the world's largest law firms.

Boren is a former Oklahoma governor and U.S. senator who served 24 years as president of the state's flagship university. Boren's attorney, Bob Burke, has described the probe as a "character assassination."