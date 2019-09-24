Oregon woman shoots and kills estranged husband: police

An Oregon woman is accused of fatally shooting her estranged husband during an argument in their home on Monday, police said.

Authorities responded to a 911 call from rural home around 1 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian van Kleef said.

The woman who called said she'd had shot her husband in the stomach with her own gun after he supposedly pulled a firearm on her, Kleef said. The man died at the scene, police said.

Van Kleef said the woman was cooperative with investigators and “emotionally appropriate.”

The couple were in the process of a divorce, but it was unclear how long they'd been married, The Oregonian reported.

Neither of their identities was released. The investigation is ongoing.