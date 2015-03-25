Oregon woman claims boyfriend tried to choke her with his dreadlocks

Police in Oregon say a woman told officers that her boyfriend choked her with his dreadlocks.

Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson says the unidentified woman was taken to a hospital Monday for treatment of numerous non-life-threatening injuries.

The police spokesman says 32-year-old Caleb Grotberg was arrested for investigation of several domestic violence felony crimes, including strangulation, fourth-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping. He's due in court Tuesday.

Dreadlocks are matted ropes of hair.