Last Update January 13, 2015

Oregon woman claims boyfriend tried to choke her with his dreadlocks

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police in Oregon say a woman told officers that her boyfriend choked her with his dreadlocks.

Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson says the unidentified woman was taken to a hospital Monday for treatment of numerous non-life-threatening injuries.

The police spokesman says 32-year-old Caleb Grotberg was arrested for investigation of several domestic violence felony crimes, including strangulation, fourth-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping. He's due in court Tuesday.

Dreadlocks are matted ropes of hair.