Oregon teacher resigns after allegedly telling students they’re lucky not to be ‘picking cotton’: report

An Oregon elementary school teacher has resigned after allegedly telling a group of mostly black students last month that they were lucky not to be “picking up cotton and cleaning or painting a house,” the district confirmed Tuesday.

A district spokesperson said an instructional assistant allegedly made references to slave and manual labor during lunch at Linwood Elementary School in Milwaukie May 31, The Oregonian reported.

A fifth-grade parent said the employee reprimanded a group of students who were mostly black, for being too loud during lunch.

District officials said the employee was put on leave June 5, several days after the incident. The investigation ended two days later with the employee’s resignation.

The parent said the school is hosting a conversation for students to share experiences and ask questions related to minority issues.

