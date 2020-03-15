Coronavirus 'emergency'? Oregon police ask people to stop calling 911 because they ran out of toilet paper

A police department in Oregon is urging people that if they’ve run out of toilet paper, it’s not worth calling 911.

The Newport Police Department posted the surprising message on its Facebook page as shoppers across the country have flocked to supermarkets to stock up on supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic that has put much of the world on edge.

“It’s hard to believe that we even have to post this. Do not call 9-1-1 just because you ran out of toilet paper. You will survive without our assistance,” NPD wrote.

The department then offered numerous alternatives if people couldn’t find their “favorite soft, ultra plush two-ply citrus scented tissue.”

ARKANSAS GOV. HUTCHINSON ON HOW HIS STATE IS MANAGING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

“[T]here are always alternatives to toilet paper. Grocery receipts, newspaper, cloth rags, lace, cotton balls, and that empty toilet paper roll sitting on the holder right now,” the message read. “Plus, there are a variety of leaves you can safely use. Mother Earth News magazine will tell you how to make your own wipes using fifteen different leaves. When all else fails, you have magazine pages. Start saving those catalogs you get in the mail that you usually toss into the recycle bin. be resourceful. Be patient. There is a TP shortage. This too shall pass. Just don’t call 9-1-1. We cannot bring you toilet paper.”

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Many aspects of American life have been reordered as the country has dealt with trying to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Over the past week, images of empty shelves in grocery stores have become a common sight as people rushed to stock up on food and cleaning supplies. Some stores have started implementing sales restrictions of only a limited number of items per person.

Newport is a two-hour drive southwest of Portland.