©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Oregon man pulls down mask in grocery store, kisses stranger's baby on lips: Police

Authorities said he was found hiding under a blanket on nearby street

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An Oregon man allegedly pulled down his mask while inside a grocery store Thursday and tried to kiss a baby he didn't know on the lips. 

A couple was at a WinCo in Springfield with their 1-year-old daughter sitting on a shopping cart when Austin Blake Stewart leaned down, removed his mask, and kissed the child on the lips and fled, KEZI-TV reported. The father flagged down store staff while the mother began searching for Stewart inside the store.

Austin Blake Stewart, 24, allegedly kissed a baby on the lips inside an Oregon grocery store.

Austin Blake Stewart, 24, allegedly kissed a baby on the lips inside an Oregon grocery store. (Lane County Sheriff's Office)

Officers responded to the scene and found eventually Stewart hiding under a blanket on a nearby street. 

He's been charged with physical harassment and disorderly conduct. 

