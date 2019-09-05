Oregon man regains stolen Jeep, finds disposable camera with pictures of suspected car thieves: report

Several thieves suspected of stealing an Oregon man’s car made a major mistake --they got snap happy and left behind pictorial evidence of their joyride, according to a report.

Joe Williams’ 1995 Jeep Cherokee was stolen last month from outside his home in Portland. Just a week later, police contacted him after finding the vehicle--engine running and windshield wipers still going--on Aug. 1, Oregon Live reported.

Once the car was back in his possession, Williams discovered several odd items belonging to the car thieves, including a stuffed bear, a tattoo gun, ink and rubber gloves as well as tools likely used to break into the Jeep.

Williams' teenage children found a disposable camera in the glovebox that the family had forgotten about. Interested in what memories might have been on the camera, the children sent it out to be developed.

Much to his surprise, along with family pictures, Williams saw several snaps of the suspects sitting inside his vehicle.

One image showed a tattooed man in the driver’s seat enjoying a drink while another showed a female with her mouth agape.

According to the report, Williams was interested in finding out who the assailants were and shared the images on Nextdoor, the local neighborhood website, with the caption “anyone recognize these Einsteins?”

Williams told the outlet that while several people thought they recognized the thieves, he does not plan to turn the images over to the police to pursue any charges.

“The Jeep’s older than dirt,” he said. “When I bought my new car, I was going to trade it in. The dealer offered $65 for it.”