Oregon man gets 'unheard of' 275-year sentence for child sex crimes

An Oregon pedophile convicted of dozens of sex crimes against young girls was sentenced to more than 275 years in prison – a punishment that a prosecutor called "unheard of," according to reports.

Tristan Ray Stanton, 34, of Roseburg, received the massive sentence Tuesday from a Douglas County judge after his conviction on 29 counts of sex crimes involving four victims between 2014 and last year, The News-Review in Roseburg reported.

"I work very hard to find a place to work encouragement into my sentence, but there is absolutely nothing in this case that I find redeeming," Judge Ann Marie Simmons told Stanton at his sentencing.

"There is nothing I can say to them or say to you that can make anything better," she added. "There was nothing good that came of this."

CHARLOTTE POLICE REPORT 210% INCREASE IN SEXUAL ASSAULTS AGAINST KIDS THIS YEAR

Earlier at the hearing, Douglas County District Attorney Rick Wesenberg told the judge, "We are asking you respectfully: Honor these girls."

"They will never be the same," the DA said, adding that he could not adequately describe the abuse the victims endured.

The judge then handed down 10 sentences of 25 years — to be served consecutively — for seven counts of first-degree sodomy and three counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, the newspaper reported.

Stanton also received separate 75-, 45- and 36-month sentences on other counts, including first-degree sex abuse, which will be served consecutively as well, Simmons ruled.

The combined sentences total 3,306 months – or 275½ years in prison, a term that Wesenberg told the newspaper was "unheard of," according to the report.

Stanton’s lawyer had sought a 25-year concurrent sentence on all of the charges.

A woman told Roseburg police in January 2020 that her daughter had inappropriate sexual contact with a man at a home, setting off the investigation into Stanton.

Two other girls later accused him of sexually abusing them, and a fourth girl said she was also victimized, the newspaper reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wesenberg said he believed Stanton had preyed upon at least two other girls as well.

"I can’t tell you as I’m standing here how many more children he’s had at!" the prosecutor shouted in court, pointing at Stanton. "None of these girls could come and speak to you today, but they were so brave to come in and talk in front of that jury."

The defendant did not address the judge before the sentence was imposed.

Click here to read more of the New York Post.