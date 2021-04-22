Oregon fire sends 2 to hospital, knocks out power for 200 homes, report says

A two-alarm structure fire burned in Oregon on Wednesday night, sending at least two people to a hospital for medical treatment, according to a report.

The fire happened at a storage facility in White City, a community of about 8,000 residents about nine miles north of central Medford.

The incident left about 200 surrounding homes without electricity, KTVL-TV of Oregon reported.

Crews were working to reestablish electrical power to the area, the report said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.