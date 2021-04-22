Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon
Published

Oregon fire sends 2 to hospital, knocks out power for 200 homes, report says

Crews were working to reestablish electrical power to the area, a report said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A two-alarm structure fire burned in Oregon on Wednesday night, sending at least two people to a hospital for medical treatment, according to a report.

The fire happened at a storage facility in White City, a community of about 8,000 residents about nine miles north of central Medford.

The incident left about 200 surrounding homes without electricity, KTVL-TV of Oregon reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crews were working to reestablish electrical power to the area, the report said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX

Your Money