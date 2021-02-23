Oregon drunk driver blows over 9 times legal blood-alcohol limit, police say

An Oregon driver nabbed following a hit-and-run crash in Madras was found to have a blood-alcohol level more than nine times the legal limit, officials recently announced.

The driver – who reportedly had one of the highest blood-alcohol contents ever recorded – had crashed near the Plateau Travel Plaza at around 1 p.m. Friday, but then drove off heading toward Warm Springs, the Warm Springs Police Department said Saturday. Police officers pulled over the driver and found him to be "HIGHLY intoxicated," officials said.

The driver was identified in a press release first shared online by The Smoking Gun as 28-year-old Nathan Danzuka.

According to the release, police also discovered "several alcoholic beverage containers within the vehicle."

When officers asked Danzuka to step out of the car, he allegedly fled the traffic stop and a police chase ensued.

But he made it only approximately a half-mile before crashing again, this time into a concrete barrier, police said.

"The driver’s blood-alcohol content was 0.778%, which is more than nine times the legal limit" of 0.08, the police department said. His license was also suspended in Oregon for an alleged history of driving under the influence, officials said.

Danzuka was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, and charges are pending.