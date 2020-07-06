7 men arrested after harassing black family with Nazi salutes on Oregon beach: police

Oregon police were called to an ocean beach on the Fourth of July and arrested seven white adults they say harassed a black family with racial slurs and Nazi salutes.

The incident began with officers responding around 9:30 p.m. to a report of a group of people shooting off illegal fireworks and causing a disturbance, Lincoln City police said.

More officers arrived after the cops who initially responded were surrounded by the group, taunted and challenged to fights, police said.

Police said officers also spoke to the black family who complained about the harassment and said they felt intimidated.

NEW JERSEY MAN DIES AFTER HIT BY JULY 4 FIREWORKS BLAST: REPORTS

The family left the beach safely after officers formed a line between the group and the family, police said.

“During this time several in the group of white persons continued to taunt the officers, trying to challenge them to fight,” police said “Other members from the group of white persons then began shooting off multiple large illegal aerial fireworks in front of the officers.

REMAINS OF VANESSA GUILLEN, MISSING FORT HOOD SOLDIER, ARE IDENTIFIED, FAMILY ATTORNEY SAYS

“After several more officers arrived on scene, they moved in on the confrontational and highly intoxicated group and began placing them under arrest for a variety of criminal charges.”

The men arrested were: Gennadiy Kachankov, 30, Antoliy Kachankov, 28, Andrey Zaytsev, 28, Oleg Saranchuk, 45, Ruslan Tkachenko, 22, and Yuriy Kachankov, 30. A seventh man refused to identify himself, police said. All were from Clark County in Washington state.

The mugshot for Zaytsev shows him smiling broadly.

All were all charged with riot, interfering with police, disorderly conduct II, harassment, possession of illegal fireworks, and offensive littering.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yuriy Kachankov was also facing an additional charge of resisting arrest.