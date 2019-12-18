Oregon bank stabbing kills at least 1; suspect caught

A suspect stabbed multiple victims, one fatally, at a Wells Fargo bank in a shopping center in Oregon on Wednesday morning, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

The suspect stabbed the victims at a bank in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Beaverton, less than 10 miles outside Portland. Officers said there were three victims.

The suspect stole a car and drove away before being captured by police in a residential neighborhood a few miles away, according to Fox 12 Oregon.

Washington County dispatchers said the call began as a report of a bank robbery and medical crews arrived first on the scene.

The victims' names have not yet been released. Wells Fargo could not immediately be reached for comment.