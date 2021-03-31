Orange, California shooting leaves 4 dead, 2 wounded at business complex; suspect in custody: report
The scene "has been stabilized and there is no threat to the public," the Orange Police Department said in a statement
At least four people were killed, including a child, Wednesday evening in a shooting at a business complex in Orange, California, according to reports.
A suspect was in custody, and was being transported to a hospital for medical treatment, FOX 11 of Los Angeles reported.
