CRIME
Published

Orange, California shooting leaves 4 dead, 2 wounded at business complex; suspect in custody: report

The scene "has been stabilized and there is no threat to the public," the Orange Police Department said in a statement

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
At least four people were killed, including a child, Wednesday evening in a shooting at a business complex in Orange, California, according to reports.

A suspect was in custody, and was being transported to a hospital for medical treatment, FOX 11 of Los Angeles reported.

The scene "has been stabilized and there is no threat to the public," the Orange Police Department said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com.

