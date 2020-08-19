Operation Legend's federal charges by the numbers

Attorney General Bill Barr on Wednesday announced that Operation Legend has netted more than 200 federal charges since its launch in July 2020, in addition to separate homicide charges in some cases. Below is a rundown of the federal charges in major cities.

Information provided by the Justice Department.

Kansas City, Mo.

- Twenty defendants have been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm

- Seventeen defendants have been charged with drug trafficking

- Four defendants have been charged with being a drug user in possession of a firearm

- Six defendants have been charged with being in possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking

- Four defendants have been charged with being in possession of a firearm in furtherance of violent crime

- One defendant has been charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition

- Three defendants have been charged with armed robbery

- One defendant has been charged with carjacking

- One defendant has been charged with arson

Chicago

- Thirty-four defendants have been charged with firearms-related offenses

- Twenty-six defendants have been charged with narcotics-related offenses

- One defendant has been charged with possession of machine gun

- One defendant has been charged with illegally dealing firearms without a license

- One defendant has been charged with the illegal sale of a firearm to a prohibited person

- One defendant has been charged with bank fraud

Albuquerque, N.M.

- Six defendants have been charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances

- Four defendants have been charged with distribution of controlled substances

- Six defendants have been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

- Four defendants have been charged with being in possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking

- Eight defendants have been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm

- One defendant has been charged with being in possession of a stolen firearm

- Two defendants have been charged with Hobbs Act violations

- One defendant has been charged with carjacking

- One defendant has been charged with re-entry of a removed alien

Cleveland

- Twenty-two defendants have been charged with federal drug trafficking charges

- Nine defendants have been charged with federal firearms violations

- One defendant had been charged with carjacking

Detroit

- Fourteen defendants have been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm

- Two defendants have been charged with possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances

- Two defendants have been charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking

- Three defendants have been charged with receipt of a firearm while under indictment

- Four defendants have been charged with making false statement to a licensed firearm dealer

- Two defendants have been charged with carjacking

Milwaukee, Wisc.

- Eight defendants have been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm

- Five defendants have been charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics

- Four defendants have been charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking

- Two defendants have been charged with making false statements to a licensed firearm dealer

- One defendant has been charged with possession of a firearm while being an unlawful user of narcotics

- One defendant has been charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition

- One defendant has been charged with distribution of narcotics

St. Louis

- One defendant has been charged with drug trafficking and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime following the U.S. Marshals Service’s execution of a state arrest warrant

- One defendant has been charged with robbery of an item affecting interstate commerce and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence following an undercover operation targeting a known shooter

- One defendant has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm following the execution of a federal search warrant directed toward the home of a suspected murderer

- Eleven defendants have been charged with drug-trafficking offenses

- One defendant has been charged with being a drug user in possession of a firearm

- In addition, 10 defendants have been charged with illegal re-entry of an alien in connection with a widespread drug conspiracy

Memphis, Tenn.

- One defendant has been charged with being an alien in possession of a firearm while illegally or unlawfully in the United States

- One defendant, who lives in Memphis, was charged in an out-of-district federal case with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

- Two defendants have been charged with being unlawful users of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm and making a material false statement when acquiring a firearm from a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL)

Two cases remain under seal, but the charges are as follows:

- One defendant has been charged with bank robbery

- Two defendants charged with theft from an FFL

