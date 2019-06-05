OnStar alert leads to rescue of Florida baby from hot car after mom passes out inside: deputies

OnStar, the in-vehicle safety and security system, helped save a 1-year-old Florida girl trapped in a hot car on Sunday after her mom passed out inside, authorities said.

That mother, Kristina Bowermaster, allegedly endangered the life of a child for the second time in three months, according to investigators.

FLORIDA TROOPER HOSPITALIZED IN DRAMATIC TURNPIKE HIT-AND-RUN CAUGHT ON CAMERA

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office arrested Bowermaster on child neglect charges Sunday after deputies said they found her daughter drenched in sweat in the vehicle, the Springfield News-Sun reported.

The vehicle assistance company reportedly alerted the Columbia County Sheriff's Office to a child heard making noises in a vehicle that wasn’t running. It was parked on Mauldin Avenue in Lake City, which is in northern Florida, surrounded by Jacksonville, Tallahassee and Gainesville.

FLORIDA RESOURCE OFFICER WHO DIDN'T ENTER SCHOOL DURING SHOOTING MASSACRE IS ARRESTED

Deputies were able to open the door of the car because a window was left cracked open roughly three or four inches, according to the incident report.

Deputies said the child had an overflowing diaper, and Bowermaster was passed out in the car.

They said she told them she felt dizzy, thirsty and light-headed, but refused medical attention.

The Department of Children and Families reportedly responded to the scene and kept the child until a family member arrived.

Deputies said they searched the woman's home and found drug paraphernalia related to the consumption of meth and crack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bowermaster was arrested on child abuse charges in March as well after she was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel with a child in the back seat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.