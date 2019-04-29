An Alabama man is accused of raping a 5-year-old girl, who was hospitalized and underwent surgery following the alleged attack last Thursday, according to reports.

Steven Sarandon Barnes, 28, was arrested over the weekend on charges including first-degree rape, chemical endangerment of a child and second-degree possession of marijuana, The Montgomery Advertiser reported.

"This is one sick bastard who I hope never sees the light of day. We'll do everything we can to make that happen," said District Attorney Randall Houston.

Authorities responded on Thursday to a Prattville hospital for a report of a sexually assaulted child, Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said. The child underwent surgery, and he believed the girl was in stable condition as of Saturday, Johnson added. He said it was “one of the worst cases that I’ve seen in my 31 years in law enforcement.”

Authorities identified Barnes as the suspect and arrested him in the neighborhood where the alleged attack happened.

Barnes is being held on $106,000 bail -- $100,000 of which, must be paid in cash, according to The Advertiser. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.