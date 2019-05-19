One dead, two injured in Indiana house explosion

One person is dead and two more were injured after an explosion decimated a home in Jeffersonville, Indiana, early on Sunday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., a blast destroyed the home and sent debris flying across the Capitol Hills neighborhood, setting a car on fire and damaging about 20 surrounding homes, the Courier-Journal reports.

Neighbors said that they knew a man and woman lived at the home, but were not clear on who the third victim might be. All three injured people were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where one individual was pronounced dead and the other two are still being treated. The names have not yet been released and their conditions are not known, according to Sgt. Jason Ames, a Jeffersonville Fire Department spokesman.

Neighbor William Short said he was awakened by the sound of the explosion, and saw what looked like fireworks coming from the house.

After the first blast, he reported hearing a second boom, which shattered his windows.

"You don’t never think you’re going to wake up and see your neighbor’s house completely gone," he said.

At least five of the houses affected by the blast are considered to be unlivable now, according to local reports.

Authorities are now working to determine what may have caused the blast.