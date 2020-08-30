One dead, five injured in shooting at Chicago restaurant

Six people were shot, including one who died at the scene, as they ate outside a restaurant Sunday in Chicago, according to the city Fire Department.

The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. at Lumes Pancake House in Morgan Park on the city's South Side. The victims were reportedly eating under a tent set up outside the restaurant. The five injured diners were taken to local hospitals for emergency care.

According to CBS Chicago, police said the man killed was the target of the shooting, as someone fired shots at him from a sport-utility vehicle.

The case is still under investigation as of Sunday afternoon with no suspects in custody.