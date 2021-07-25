California deputy killed, another injured in hours-long standoff

Wasco, California Mayor Alex Garcia is urging residents to avoid the area of 1st Street and Poplar Avenue after two Kern County Sheriff's deputies were shot and wounded, with one dying from their injuries.

Deputies were called to a home at around 1 p.m. for an armed individual who remains barricaded inside with three other people, according to KGET.

Multiple rounds of gunfire were reportedly exchanged between the two deputies and the suspect just before 3 p.m., resulting in the injuries.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office and Bakersfield Police Department's SWAT unit are on scene in what has become an hours-long standoff.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.