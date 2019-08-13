On this day, Aug. 3 ...

1936: Jesse Owens wins the first of his four gold medals for the United States at the Berlin Olympics as he takes the 100-meter sprint.

Also on this day:

1492: Christopher Columbus sets sail from Palos, Spain, on a voyage that takes him to the present-day Americas.

1807: Former Vice President Aaron Burr goes on trial before a federal court in Richmond, Va., charged with treason. (He would be acquitted less than a month later.)

Former Vice President Aaron Burr goes on trial before a federal court in Richmond, Va., charged with treason. (He would be acquitted less than a month later.) 1921: Baseball commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis refuses to reinstate the former Chicago White Sox players implicated in the "Black Sox" scandal, despite their acquittals in a jury trial.

Baseball commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis refuses to reinstate the former Chicago White Sox players implicated in the "Black Sox" scandal, despite their acquittals in a jury trial. 1966: Comedian Lenny Bruce, whose brand of satire and dark humor landed him in trouble with the law, is found dead in his Los Angeles home at age 40.

Comedian Lenny Bruce, whose brand of satire and dark humor landed him in trouble with the law, is found dead in his Los Angeles home at age 40. 1972: The U.S. Senate ratifies the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union. (The U.S. would unilaterally withdraw from the treaty in 2002.)

The U.S. Senate ratifies the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union. (The U.S. would unilaterally withdraw from the treaty in 2002.) 1981: U.S. air traffic controllers go on strike, despite a warning from President Ronald Reagan they would be fired. (And they were.)

U.S. air traffic controllers go on strike, despite a warning from President Ronald Reagan they would be fired. (And they were.) 1987: The Iran-Contra congressional hearings end, with none of the 29 witnesses tying President Ronald Reagan directly to the diversion of arms-sales profits to Nicaraguan rebels.