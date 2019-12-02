Expand / Collapse search
WILD NATURE
Published

On Thanksgiving, elk with love of apples gets tangled up in North Carolina man’s hammock

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
An elk in western North Carolina caused quite the commotion on Thanksgiving.

Jim Beaver says he gets visitors often, mainly elks who eat apples in his yard and play with his red hammock.

“They can be really quiet; we often will be sitting on the porch and look up and see 4-6 of them having quietly wandered in the yard to eat apples,” Beaver told  WLOS-TV.

This time, a visitor came and couldn’t quite leave.

Multiple news outlets reported that Jim Beaver told the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that an elk was stuck in his yard with its antlers tangled up in a hammock.

In this Nov. 28, 2019, photo provided by Jim Beaver, an elk stands stuck with a hammock in Beaver's yard in Maggie Valley, N.C. on Thanksgiving. (Jim Beaver via AP)

Beaver said he didn’t free the elk himself, in case the animal decided to attack.

So he called the cops.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook said Cpl. Ken Stiles climbed onto the roof, cut the hammock and freed the animal.

Cpl. Ken Stiles climbed onto the roof, cut the hammock and freed the elk. (Haywood County Sheriff’s Office)

But not for long: apparently a love of apples is to blame.

Beaver told WLOS-TV that the elk, with pieces of the red hammock still in its antlers, has returned to the house a few times to feast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.