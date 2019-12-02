On Thanksgiving, elk with love of apples gets tangled up in North Carolina man’s hammock

An elk in western North Carolina caused quite the commotion on Thanksgiving.

Jim Beaver says he gets visitors often, mainly elks who eat apples in his yard and play with his red hammock.

“They can be really quiet; we often will be sitting on the porch and look up and see 4-6 of them having quietly wandered in the yard to eat apples,” Beaver told WLOS-TV.

This time, a visitor came and couldn’t quite leave.

Multiple news outlets reported that Jim Beaver told the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that an elk was stuck in his yard with its antlers tangled up in a hammock.

Beaver said he didn’t free the elk himself, in case the animal decided to attack.

So he called the cops.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook said Cpl. Ken Stiles climbed onto the roof, cut the hammock and freed the animal.

But not for long: apparently a love of apples is to blame.

Beaver told WLOS-TV that the elk, with pieces of the red hammock still in its antlers, has returned to the house a few times to feast.

