For Parkland shooting anniversary, Florida Gov. DeSantis orders flags to fly at half-staff

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday ordered that flags across the state fly at half-staff, in memory of those killed in the Parkland school shooting on Valentine's Day 2018.

In all, 17 people were killed during the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The governor’s directive is meant “to honor the lives that were lost,” he said on Twitter.

FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING TIMELINE

DeSantis also scheduled a moment of silence at 3 p.m. on Thursday, “in remembrance of the victims,” he said.

The governor’s tweet followed a news conference Wednesday in which he called for a statewide grand jury to determine if school districts were complying with legislation put into effect after suspect Nikolas Cruz allegedly carried out the Parkland massacre.

Following the attack, state lawmakers pushed through a bill that included some gun restrictions and also set aside millions for school districts to adopt armed campus security.

DeSantis sought the grand jury probe following recent testimony from the head of a commission -- established to investigate the shooting -- that some districts haven't adhered to elements of the law.

The governor, in other action related to the shooting, last month suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, who faced criticism over his department’s response.

