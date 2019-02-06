Search for Savannah Spurlock continues on her birthday as crews focus on river

Searchers using a K9 scoured a network of creeks and fields in rural Kentucky on Tuesday but found no trace of a young mother who disappeared one month ago after leaving a popular college bar some 50 miles away.

Volunteers focused their search for Savannah Spurlock along the Dix River — on her 23rd birthday — as investigators revealed the woman’s last known location was at a home in remote Garrard County.

"We’ve cleared miles and miles of area and we still got several to go," said Toney Wade, commander of Cajun Coast Search and Rescue. "It’s her birthday today. We just want her home."

Garrard County has become the epicenter in the search for Spurlock, who police say left a Lexington bar with three men in the early morning hours of Jan. 4. and was driven to a home in the rural county. Investigators searched two homes, a car and several abandoned barns in the area for the missing mother of four.

Wade, 50, is the commander of his Louisiana volunteer search group called Cajun Coast Search and Rescue. He drove roughly 900 miles to Kentucky to assist police with their investigation. His crew takes tips and directive from police and neighbors about where to use their highly-trained dog teams to systematically search “hot spots” where the woman might be.

On Tuesday, Wade and his 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, Pepper, searched an abandoned bridge and creek near Lancaster, Ky. Wade said he plans to resume his search of the Kentucky River by boat on Thursday.

“It’s easy to dispose something in the waterway. Pull up on a bridge in the middle of the night — nobody around — and throw something in the water,” said Wade, who was joined Thursday by other volunteers, including two Marine veterans. “Water has been something over the years where we’ve found a lot of evidence.”

Residents in the area remain vigilant — searching their own sprawling properties for any clues in the case.

“It’s scary to think that something like this could happen this close to home,” said resident Ray Ann Clark. “We’re all saying, ‘Keep your eyes open.’”

Spurlock, who gave birth to twins in December, was last seen on surveillance video Jan. 4 after leaving the Other Bar in Lexington with three men whom police have not publicly identified.

Spurlock was transported from the bar in the backseat of a vehicle with two of the men, while a third man followed in a separate vehicle. Both vehicles have undergone forensic testing, but officials don't plan to release their findings at this time.

Lt. Col. Rodney Richardson, assistant chief of police with the Richmond Police Department, told Fox News that investigators have been unable to confirm whether Spurlock left the home. One of the men with whom Spurlock left said that Spurlock did, in fact, leave the location in Garrard County "later that morning" on Jan. 4, but didn't specify how she left the house.

The father of Spurlock’s children, meanwhile, told Fox News that he believes the three men in question know “exactly where she is.”

“She is out there somewhere — worried and thinking about her kids, family and friends,” 26-year-old Shaquille Smith said. “We need her home.”