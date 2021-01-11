On-duty Memphis police officer charged with kidnapping, killing man

A 29-year-old Memphis Police officer is facing a slew of charges after police say he allegedly kidnapped and killed a man while on duty.

While on duty, Officer Patric Ferguson, armed with a handgun, forced the 30-year-old victim, Robert Howard, into his squad car Tuesday evening, according to a police statement on Twitter.

Police say Ferguson drove the victim to a separate location where he allegedly shot and killed him.

Howard had been reported missing around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, nearly 24 hours after he allegedly was forced into Ferguson's squad car.

Howard was last seen on Mark Twain Street around 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 5, according to police.

Officers attempted to use an app to track the victim’s cell phone, which was found near Lamar Avenue and Shelby Drive. However, Howard was not in the area.

After working with the Missing Persons and Homicide Bureau, police were able to determine that Ferguson drove to the area of Frayser Boulevard and Denver Street, where he allegedly killed Howard. His body was later recovered in the area of Second Street and the Wolf River Bridge. Police said Ferguson "is known to the victim," but did not release any further details.

Officers also charged a second man, 28-year-old Joshua Rogers, for allegedly helping Ferguson move Howard's body after he was killed.

"No one is above the law. Knowing that a Memphis Police officer, someone who took an oath to protect and serve, made the decision to commit this horrific crime is devastating," said Memphis Police Department Director Michael Rallings. "His actions were not that of a law enforcement officer and should not reflect on fellow officers."

Ferguson was arrested and "immediately relieved of duty," police said in a Facebook post. Ferguson had been employed with the department since October 2018.

He is now facing charges including first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping, abuse of a corpse, and fabricating and tampering with evidence, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Rogers has been charged with accessory after the fact, abuse of a corpse, and fabricating and tampering with evidence, according to the Memphis Police Department.