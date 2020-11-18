Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Car flies off highway, goes airborne in Modesto CA, footage reveals

Police said the driver only sustained minor injuries

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Car veers off highway in Modesto, goes airborneVideo

Car veers off highway in Modesto, goes airborne

Video footage shows the moment a car veers off a highway in Modesto, Califonia, and goes airborne.

An “inattentive” driver who veered off the highway last Saturday in Modesto, California – and shot in the air -- was caught in dramatic footage by CHP Modesto, according to reports.

Police said the driver only sustained minor injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CHP Modesto documented the incident on Facebook Sunday with a sense of wit and play: “3-2-1...YEEEEEE-HAWWWWWWW!!! Yesterday afternoon, the driver of this sedan was inattentive while traveling northbound SR-99, at Kansas Avenue. The sedan left the roadway and launched several feet into the air. Luckily, the driver only sustained minor injuries. Remember, hands on the steering wheel and mind on the road.”

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.