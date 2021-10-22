Oklahoma tornadoes in October break state record

The tornadoes that brought baseball-sized hail and high winds to Oklahoma last week reportedly made this October the state's most active on record.

According to a KOCO meteorologist, 28 tornadoes have been documented thus far.

"That would make this October the most active October on record for tornadoes in Oklahoma, surpassing 1998, which had 27," he wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

A tally from the National Weather Service (NWS) shows 10 tornadoes recorded on Oct. 10, nine on Oct. 12 and three on Oct. 13.

The agency noted that it would continue to investigate the tornadoes and other reports of damage from the severe storms and that details were subject to change.

NWS data also shows that there have been more than 50 tornadoes in the state this year and that the highest number of annual tornadoes was recorded in 2019.

For the month of October, the agency ranks 2021 first with 28 tornadoes, 1998 placing second with 27 and 2001 in third with 19.

There have been no reports of deaths or injuries this year, according to NWS statistics, including last week.

KOKH wrote on Oct. 15 that, while there had not been a tornado that night, high winds on Oct. 14 had contributed to structural damage in Oklahoma City, including the collapsing of exterior walls of a small building, the removal of a roof and downed trees and powerlines.

The severe weather that hit Oklahoma last week also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas.

Previous reports detailed significant damage to a Coweta high school, gas station and homes, as well as to buildings in Anadarko.

Hail from the storms shattered windows and dented cars in Norman.

Lightning that appeared to be linked to the same line of storms delayed an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Chiefs in Kansas City, Missouri, for about an hour Sunday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.