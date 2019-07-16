Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Oklahoma
Published

Oklahoma teens find human leg bone with shoe still attached: police

By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 15

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 15 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A group of Oklahoma teenagers found a human leg bone with a piece of footwear still attached while walking through the woods Monday evening, police said.

OKLAHOMA MAN ARRESTED IN STOLEN CAR WITH SNAKE, URANIUM, GUN, WHISKEY: COPS

The teens found the human body part in the woods in Tulsa, Okla., around 7:50 p.m., the Tulsa Police Department said. Officers who searched the area also found a human skull nearby, Tulsa’s Fox 35 reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP 

The skeletal remains did not show signs of trauma, police said. The Medical Examiner’s Office was also called in and processed the scene.