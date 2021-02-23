Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons
Oklahoma teen found after going missing Monday night in same county his mom vanished from five years ago

He was found 20 miles from where the search began

By Paul Best | Fox News
An Oklahoma teen was found alive Tuesday after going missing the night before in the same county that his mother mysteriously vanished from five years ago, police said. 

Ethan McIntosh, 13, was last seen Monday night around 5:45 p.m. operating an orange tractor but was found around noon Tuesday about 20 miles from where the search began. 

Ethan McIntosh was found Tuesday after going missing Monday evening. 

(The Muscogee Nation)

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police coordinated with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and federal law enforcement officers to find McIntosh. 

Patrick Williams, the K9 officer who was part of the group that found McIntosh, said they were able to track his footprints to an area 20 miles from where he was last seen. 

"He was wet. It was cold last night," Williams said of McIntosh, who was transported to a local hospital after being found. 

The area in Stidham where McIntosh went missing is the same area that his mom, Peggy McGuire, vanished from five years ago, according to KOTV

Peggy McGuire has been missing since Nov. 16, 2005. 

She was last seen on Nov. 16, 2005, dropping her son off at school, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation. 

