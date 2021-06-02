Oklahoma State teaching assistant says she can't teach Spanish because she's White

Video circulating on social media appears to show an Oklahoma State University teaching assistant saying she will not teach Spanish because she is White.

Jessica Bridges, according to a LinkedIn profile of the same name, is set to receive her doctorate degree in Social Foundations of Education sometime in 2021, although it was not clear if she has already completed her coursework. The comments were reportedly made during the Southern Connecticut State University's 2021 Virtual Women's and Gender Studies Conference.

"Racism originates with and is perpetuated by White people," Bridges says in the video. At another point, she asserts that "White isn't right."

Bridges vows to confront her "internalized white supremacy" by not teaching Spanish.

"Learning Spanish from a White woman, I wish I could go back and tell my students not to learn power or correctness from this White woman," she says.

"Dismantling white supremacy in society looks like dismantling in my heart first. It means I'm not going to teach Spanish."



According to the same LinkedIn profile, Bridges received a Master's Degree in Spanish Language, Literature and Culture from the University of Northern Iowa in 2013. She had previously taught Spanish at Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville, Kentucky from 2004-2014.

Oklahoma State University, Southern Connecticut State University and Bridges did not provide a comment to Fox News in time for publication.