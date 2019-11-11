Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Oklahoma police chief in Florida for conference allegedly killed by fellow officer

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
An Oklahoma police chief was reportedly killed by an officer in his department Sunday night while the two attended a conference together in Florida.

Lucky Miller, chief of the Mannford Police Department, died Sunday after a "physical altercation" with another Mannford police officer, authorities said. The other officer was identified in local reports as Michael Nealey.

Online records from the Escambia County Jail in Pensacola, Fla., show Nealey, 49, was booked Monday morning on homicide charges, according to WKRG.

Fox News has reached out to the Mannford Police Department and Escambia County Sheriff's Office for further information.

