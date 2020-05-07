Oklahoma McDonald's employees shot after telling customers dining room was closed

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

At least two McDonald's workers in Oklahoma were shot Wednesday evening after informing two female customers the dining area was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. at an Oklahoma City location. One of the women grew angry over the lack of seating and opened fire striking one employee in the leg and the other in the shoulder, police said. They are expected to recover, according to Oklahoma City's KOCO-TV.

Prior to the shooting, 32-year-old suspect reportedly got into a physical altercation with a third employee who was knocked down and suffered a head laceration, police said. The suspect then left the restaurant before coming back with a gun and firing off two or three rounds, Capt. Larry Withrow, of the Oklahoma City Police Department, told Business Insider.

The suspects were taken into custody following the incident, police said. It's not clear yet what charges they will be facing.