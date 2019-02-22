Oklahoma man stole Pepsi truck to look for girlfriend, police say

An Oklahoma man stole a Pepsi truck to look for his girlfriend earlier this week, authorities said.

Steven Hart, 45, is accused of stealing the truck around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday as the driver was unloading soda in the back, Tulsa police Officer Jeanne Pierce told the Tulsa World.

The driver jumped out of the back when he realized the vehicle was moving. A trail of soda spilled out as the truck drove off.

Both the driver and Hart's girlfriend called police to report the theft, with his girlfriend telling officers that Hart stole the truck to search for her, Pierce said, according to the newspaper.

WATCH: POLICE SAY MAN USED BIG-RIG AS A WEAPON

“The back of the truck was still open, and the lift was down,” Pierce said. “One officer said he was following the trail of soda.”

Hart drove around Tulsa, leading police on a brief pursuit, police said, according to the paper.

Police said that when they caught up to the truck stopped in traffic, Hart jumped out and started to run off. The suspect was arrested as the rig rolled into the back of a school bus. No children were aboard.

Police also said Hart told them he was trying to get to the airport after an argument with his girlfriend.

No one was hurt, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hart was being held in lieu of a $26,000 bond on pending charges that include larceny and attempted escape from the county jail as he was being booked.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.