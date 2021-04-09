Former Oklahoma attorney, boyfriend charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend, ex's parents

An Oklahoma defense attorney fell in love with her felonious client – then allegedly helped him execute his ex-girlfriend and her parents to try and bury a domestic violence case against him, according to prosecutors.

Keegan Leah Kelley Harroz, a 38-year-old former Oklahoma City attorney, was defending Barry Roland Titus II, 40, in a case involving his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Eichor, 43 – when she and her parents were shot to death in their home in 2019.

Although they've been in custody for years on firearms charges, prosecutors announced first-degree murder charges Thursday.

Investigators said they found each of the victims had been shot with at least two different caliber weapons. The assailants cut the power to the home and kicked in the front door.

Surveillance video from the victims’ house showed two masked people approaching around 3 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2019, according to investigators. They had gotten out of a car of the same make, color and model as Harroz’s silver 2010 Lexus, authorities said.

Shortly after their approach, the video stopped. Investigators suspect that’s when the power was cut and used the clock on the victims’ stove to place that at about 3:04 a.m.

Investigators said they found a ballcap near where the Lexus had parked that contained Titus’ DNA. Inside, they found 9mm and 5.56 shell casings.

Eichor’s uncle, Steven Newman, was the first to find Eichor and her parents, Jack and Evelyn Chandler, 65 and 69, dead with gunshot wounds.

He told investigators about Eichor’s history with Titus – and investigators also uncovered accusations that Harroz had previously tried to plant drugs at the home in a bid to discredit the case against her client.

Harroz’s brother later turned over an AR-15 to Texas authorities and told them it may have been used in the Oklahoma killings, according to the criminal complaint.

Federal prosecutors said it had been purchased by Titus and Harroz a month before the slayings – and investigators said they found shell casings at the seller’s property that matched the 5.56 casings at the crime scene.

Harroz and Titus were already in federal custody after pleading guilty to separate firearms charges, but it wasn’t until Thursday that District Attorney Carol Iski charged them in connection with slayings.

Each of them now faces three counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge, court records show. It was not immediately clear whether Harroz and Titus had retained legal representation in the homicide case.

Harroz’s LinkedIn shows she graduated the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 2010 and spent three years as a public defender before going into private practice in 2014. She lost her law license after pleading guilty to the federal firearms charges.