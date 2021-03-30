Oklahoma corrections officer released from hospital after being beaten, stabbed during hostage situation

An Oklahoma corrections officer who was beaten and stabbed while being taken hostage by inmates, one of whom was killed, over the weekend has been released from the hospital, officials confirmed with Fox News.

Daniel Misquez was delivering medication on the 10th floor of the Oklahoma County Detention Center in Oklahoma City on Saturday when he was attacked. Misquez has been released from a hospital but was it unclear when he will be able to return to duty, jail spokesman Mac Mullings said Tuesday.

Misquez started on the job in September 2019, he said.

Video footage of the chaotic scene showed Misquez kneeling on the floor with his hands tied behind his back with his own handcuffs while inmates screamed at authorities about poor jail conditions.

"We watched as he was dragged across the floor," Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said in a video posted online Monday. "He had been beaten and stabbed multiple times by inmates."

After failed efforts to de-escalate the situation, two Oklahoma City police officers opened fire on one inmate -- identified as 34-year-old Curtis Williams -- when he allegedly held a makeshift weapon against the throat of Misquez.

Williams died at the scene.

In his video, Johnson lamented on Mizquez's ordeal in brief captivity.

"The hostage deserves to go home. His wife expects him to come home. His kids expect him to come home," he said. "Unfortunately a life was lost, to save a life."