Oklahoma City police officer jams on drum kit while responding to noise complaint

An Oklahoma City police officer is going viral for his unique handling of a noise complaint.

Officers were called on Friday to investigate a noise disturbance in south Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma City Police Department said on Facebook.

BEAR CUBS RESCUED BY ARIZONA TROOPER AFTER MOTHER KILLED IN CAR CRASH

Officer Nate Ross was the first to arrive on the scene, and he found a man playing a set of drums along the side of the road.

Ross spoke with the musician and explained the police had been called because the music was too loud.

"Little did anyone know that Officer Ross used to play the drums back in the day. Someone happened to capture Ross sitting down, showing them how it was done," the department wrote on Facebook, alongside a video of Ross jamming out on the drum kit.

MICHIGAN POLICE OFFICERS DRIVE 9-YEAR-OLD BOY TO SCHOOL, SURPRISE HIM WITH BIRTHDAY CAKE

The 34-second video has been viewed on Facebook more than 300,000 times as of Tuesday afternoon, with many commenters praising Ross for the positive police-community interaction.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"I firmly believe that the success of our department, in part, is about our interactions with citizens. I could have gone over there, talking down to them, telling them it was too loud and they needed to turn it down...but this was a lot more fun...it gave me a chance to interact with the people I serve. I got some hugs and handshakes at the end of it all, then they turned it down and left," Ross said, according to the department's Facebook post.