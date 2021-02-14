Oklahoma City massive pileup forces highway closure after icy roads send cars flying

Several people have been hospitalized after a fiery crash involving multiple semi-trucks and passenger vehicles on a highway near Oklahoma City, according to Fox 25's Connor Hansen.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Department of Public Safety reportedly told Hansen that the highway could be closed for up to 8 hours.

In a tweet, the agency said the crash occurred on the Turner Turnpike westbound near Post Road and that traffic is being diverted at Hogback Road. Westbound traffic is being diverted to the Kickapoo Turnpike and eastbound Turner Turnpike traffic is being diverted to Interstate highway 35.

"Just a reminder- do not get out if you don't have to," the agency warned.

The Oklahoma National Guard confirmed in a tweet that guardsmen are on scene transporting injured motorists and providing first aid as needed.

The crash comes after Oklahoma declared a state of emergency for its 77 counties due to inclement weather conditions.

"Conditions range from light snow flurries to heavy snow with drifting across Oklahoma highways this afternoon, causing further travel delays," the state's Department of Transporation said in a 4 p.m. weather update. "Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews continue around-the-clock plowing and clearing operations and are asking the public to delay travel heading into the evening as this is likely to be the worst point for conditions since the start of the storm."

If travel is necessary, motorists are asked to stay roughly 200 feet behind road clearing equipment, allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking, and to be patient and allow for extra time in reaching destinations.

The Oklahoma City crash blamed on icy conditions is just the latest in a string of accidents over the past few days including the deadly 133-car pileup in Forth Worth, Texas that killed six people and left dozens more injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.