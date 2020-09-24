Oklahoma City home explosion leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

One person is dead and three others have been injured after a home exploded in Oklahoma City Thursday morning, the local fire department said.

Pictures of the aftermath showed debris scattered across the ground in a neighborhood in the northeastern part of the city.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An Oklahoma City Fire Department spokesperson told News9 that a mother, father and their two children lived inside the property. Their daughter is reported to have been killed in the blast, while the father suffered serious injuries and the mother and other child suffered burn injuries.

The Department says the explosion happened around 7 a.m. local time and all those who were injured were sent to a local hospital.