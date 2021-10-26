Oklahoma boy mauled to death by family dog adopted 3 weeks earlier

A Creek County, Oklahoma boy was found mauled to death Wednesday by a dog the family adopted 3 weeks earlier.



The Creek County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a missing child, south of the town of Kiefer. Shortly after deputies arrived on scene, a family member located the child on the property. The child was pronounced dead at approximately 7:35 p.m. Preliminary investigation indicates the child was attacked by a family pet. Deputies announced that day the dog was being held at an animal control facility and the investigation continues with the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office.

Local news reports say the boy was 7 years old and family identified him as James McNeelis.



The boy's family spoke to KJRH, and said the animal was a mix between a Corgi and a Shetland Sheepdog.



The dog, they said, showed no signs of aggression in the three weeks since they adopted it.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family and reads, "On October 20th, 2021, Michael and Hannah found their little boy mauled in their back yard. This is in order to help with memorial and cremation expenses for James."