Oklahoma authorities conduct manhunt for suspect who shot deputy 7 times

An Oklahoma deputy has undergone surgery after being shot seven times during a standoff with a suspect Friday morning.

Deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office surrounded a home at around 8 a.m. in response to a domestic-related call. The suspect retreated into his home and barricaded himself inside.

The suspect, later identified as Braedon Chesser, 27, shot at the deputies, hitting one deputy seven times.

Chesser has been identified as former Marine, and he used what officers believed to be an assault rifle. He fled the scene following the shooting and remains on the run.

ATLANTA OFFICER INJURED, SHOTS FIRED IN TRAFFIC STOP GONE WRONG

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is assisting with the manhunt. Authorities provided photos of Chesser from 2020 and 2018 as they cannot confirm his current appearance.

Chesser is otherwise described as a white male, 5’10", and 185 pounds.

CHARLESTON CHURCH SHOOTING: DOJ AGREES TO MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR SETTLEMENT WITH VICTIMS' FAMILIES

First responders took the deputy, who has not been named, to OU Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. His condition is currently unclear.

The injured deputy has been with the department for about a year and a half.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nearby Bethel Acres Public Schools said that it would maintain a shelter-in-place order until further notice, News 9 reported.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department or 911.