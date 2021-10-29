Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oklahoma
Published

Oklahoma authorities conduct manhunt for suspect who shot deputy 7 times

Braedon Chesser has been identified as a former Marine

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Oklahoma deputy has undergone surgery after being shot seven times during a standoff with a suspect Friday morning. 

Deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office surrounded a home at around 8 a.m. in response to a domestic-related call. The suspect retreated into his home and barricaded himself inside. 

The suspect, later identified as Braedon Chesser, 27, shot at the deputies, hitting one deputy seven times. 

Oklahoma authorities are still searching for Braedon Chesser, 27, seen here with and without a beard, after he shot a deputy 7 times Friday morning.

Oklahoma authorities are still searching for Braedon Chesser, 27, seen here with and without a beard, after he shot a deputy 7 times Friday morning. (Courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

Chesser has been identified as former Marine, and he used what officers believed to be an assault rifle. He fled the scene following the shooting and remains on the run.

ATLANTA OFFICER INJURED, SHOTS FIRED IN TRAFFIC STOP GONE WRONG

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is assisting with the manhunt. Authorities provided photos of Chesser from 2020 and 2018 as they cannot confirm his current appearance.

Chesser is otherwise described as a white male, 5’10", and 185 pounds.

CHARLESTON CHURCH SHOOTING: DOJ AGREES TO MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR SETTLEMENT WITH VICTIMS' FAMILIES

First responders took the deputy, who has not been named, to OU Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. His condition is currently unclear.

The injured deputy has been with the department for about a year and a half. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nearby Bethel Acres Public Schools said that it would maintain a shelter-in-place order until further notice, News 9 reported. 

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department or 911. 

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

Your Money