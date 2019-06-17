Juan Williams says O.J. joining Twitter is 'catnip for the media,' Watters concerned at 'getting even' remark

O.J. Simpson's decision to join Twitter will be near-irresistible for many in the media, and lead to blanket coverage as a result, according to Juan Williams.

Simpson entered into the Twitter world with a bang last week, pledging to "set the record straight" via his social media account. During a discussion on "The Five" about the Juice getting loose on Twitter, Williams predicted there will be many headlines to come.

"He's catnip for the media," he said of the former NFL star who was infamously acquited in the murder of his ex-wife and another man.

Co-host Jesse Watters was next to tackle the topic, pushing back on some who have criticized the former football star for being on the platform.

"He has the right to do it and he's going to provide a lot of content for people in the press," the "Watters' World" host claimed.

"It does scare me that he is doing this to 'even' scores. That's terrifying."

In his opening tweet, Simpson said he expected his social media presence to "be fun," adding: "I got a little gettin’ even to do. So God bless, take care."

In a subsequent tweet, he said: "Hey Twitter world. You know, for years, people have been able to say whatever they want to say about me with no accountability. But now, I get to challenge a lot of that BS and set the record straight.

“More importantly, I’ll be able to talk about everything, especially sports and fantasy football, and even politics. But for now, let me just say, to my fellow fathers out there, happy Father’s Day. God bless."

Co-host Emily Compagno agreed with Watters worries about O.J.'s "getting even" remark.

"He was just incarcerated for ten years, so it's interesting to me he came out with so much anger and resentment he's clearly been holding onto rather than some type of closure," she said.

"If he just started a YouTube channel or podcast about fantasy football ... it would be amazing. He would be successful."

Thursday, June 13 marked the 25th anniversary of the murders of Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

They were stabbed outside her Los Angeles home in 1994 - and soon after, Simpson became the prime suspect in the murder investigation, which became an international phenomenon.

In October 1995, he was found not guilty.

While Simpson avoided prison in the murder trial, he was convicted in 2007 on armed robbery and kidnapping charges. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison, nine years minimum without parole.

He was released from prison on October 1. 2017.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.