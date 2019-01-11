Expand / Collapse search
Ohio woman charged with drug possession shows up to court with more drugs, court docs say

Ryan Gaydos
Elizabeth Darlene Wilson of Minerva, Ohio, allegedly brought drugs to court.

An Ohio woman showed up to court for a hearing on drug charges Monday with a backpack filled with drugs in tow, officials said.

Elizabeth Darlene Wilson, 31, of Minerva, was charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of dangerous drugs, according to News 5 Cleveland. And that was before she walked inside Minerva Mayor's Court.

Wilson came to the court with a backpack filled with .53 grams of meth, MDMA, amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills, a pipe with meth residue on it, a paperclip with meth residue, 11 gabapentin pills, marijuana and a separate pipe with marijuana residue, the station reported, citing court records.

The mobile stash led to additional charges of possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, according to News 5 Cleveland.

