Ohio SWAT standoff ends after 3 hostages safely recovered, suspect forced out of motel room with tear gas

A SWAT standoff in southwestern Ohio ended Wednesday after a man accused of kidnapping three people was forced out of a motel room with tear gas, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said.

The incident began around midnight when a sheriff's deputy located a stolen vehicle in a Motel 6 parking lot with a fictitious tag.

Police reviewed surveillance video that showed the suspect getting out of the stolen car with a few people about 24 hours before the incident.

"At checkout time, we sent a deputy and a maid in, and as soon as we hit the door and said maid service, no one would answer," Streck told Fox News. "As we unlocked the door, three people – two adults and a child – were kind of pushed out the door, and the door was slammed and bolted."

The hostages said they were held against their will at gunpoint, so a SWAT team was called into the motel.

They tried talking the suspect out of the room to no avail, so later in the afternoon, police fired teargas into the motel room to force him out.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified by police, is facing charges of kidnapping, obstruction and receiving stolen goods.