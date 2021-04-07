Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio
Published

Ohio student's alcohol-related hazing death ruled accident

Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz, 20, died from alcohol poisoning following a fraternity hazing incident

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The alcohol-related hazing death last month of a Bowling Green State University student has been ruled an accident.

The Lucas County Coroner's office announced Tuesday that Stone Foltz, 20, died from alcohol poisoning following the hazing incident.

Authorities have said members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity gave pledges bottles of alcohol on March 4 and encouraged each to finish an entire bottle. They included Foltz, who died three days later.

The Lucas County Coroner's office announced Tuesday that Stone Foltz, 20, died from alcohol poisoning following the hazing incident.

The Lucas County Coroner's office announced Tuesday that Stone Foltz, 20, died from alcohol poisoning following the hazing incident. (Sean Alto, attorney for the family of Stone Foltz)

OHIO’S BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY CRACKS DOWN ON FRAT AFTER ‘SENSELESS’ DEATH OF STUDENT IN ALLEGED HAZING

Foltz, a sophomore who was a business major, was found unconscious by a roommate after members of the fraternity dropped him off at his apartment, according to an attorney for Foltz’s parents. He was put on life support and died after his family arranged for his organs to be donated.

The university charged the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity with violating six code of conduct rules, including causing harm to others, hazing, and disrupting order or disregarding health and safety with alcohol. It also placed the chapter under interim suspension.

Alex Solis, the university’s spokesperson, told The Toledo Blade that during a meeting Tuesday with school administrators, Pi Kappa Alpha representatives "declined to move forward with a hearing" related to the charges. He said more information related to the waiving of the hearing would be released later this week.

Stone Foltz, a sophomore who was a business major, was found unconscious by a roommate after members of the fraternity dropped him off at his apartment, according to an attorney for Foltz’s parents. (Courtesy: Foltz family)

Stone Foltz, a sophomore who was a business major, was found unconscious by a roommate after members of the fraternity dropped him off at his apartment, according to an attorney for Foltz’s parents. (Courtesy: Foltz family)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The university brought on former U.S. Attorney David DeVillers to assist with the conduct investigation.

Foltz's death inspired a renewed push for increased penalties for hazing in Ohio. Two Republican state senators said in March they would reintroduce a proposal to make alcohol- and drug-related hazing a felony if it causes serious harm to someone.

Your Money