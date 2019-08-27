Expand / Collapse search
2 dead, 10 injured, after stolen police car slams into parked cars outside library: cops

By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Two children were killed and about 10 people injured after a stabbing suspect driving a stolen police cruiser crashed into parked cars outside an Ohio public library Monday evening, officials said.

Police said officers responded to a call about a stabbing at a home in Riverside, Ohio, Monday evening. The suspect fled the scene and crashed into a tree miles down the road, police said. At some point, the suspect allegedly jumped behind the wheel of a responding officer's empty police cruiser and took off. He crashed into another police cruiser before slamming into two occupied cars outside the Dayton Metro Library, officials told Cleveland's Fox 8 reported.

Twelve people, including the suspect, were rushed to the hospital. Several sustained life-threatening injuries. It was unclear how many children were involved and their ages.

Two children later died from injuries sustained in the crash, Montgomery County Coroner’s Office told WHIO-TV. Two officers were also injured in the incident and were treated for minor injuries.